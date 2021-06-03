Woman sentenced to maximum 65 years for murder of mother

Jun. 3—ANDERSON — Judge Angela Warner Sims gave Bonnie Joslin the maximum prison sentence of 65 years for killing her mother.

Sims called Joslin's actions evil, callous and deliberate, before she sentenced her to more than six decades at the Indiana Department of Correction on Wednesday.

Mona Joslin Davis, 53, was reported missing by a co-worker on June 5, 2019. Anderson police discovered her body inside her apartment on June 20.

In April, Joslin changed her not guilty plea to guilty of murder, auto theft, identity deception and false informing without a plea agreement. This allowed the courts to impose a sentence from 45 to 65 years for murder.

Joslin, 36, wore an orange-and-white striped jail uniform and her hair in two cornrow braids to the hearing. She appeared emotionless throughout the hearing in Madison Circuit Court 1.

Anderson Police Department Detective Chris Frazier testified that he interviewed a woman who shared a jail cell with Joslin. The woman said Joslin confessed to killing her mother and provided grizzly details of the murder, Frazier told the court.

The jail informant said Joslin appeared to brag about her mother's death. The woman said Joslin told her she argued with Davis before Joslin placed a pillow over her mother's face and smothered her while she watched a television program.

Joslin reportedly told the woman she knew Davis was dead when she heard her "death rattle." She then pushed her body off the couch and proceeded to use Davis' phone.

David Pumphrey, Joslin's attorney, requested a guilty, but mentally ill sentence for his client and submitted medical records of treatments to the court.

Sims declined the request.

"The reality is there's not much difference in the fact of it's still the same range of penalties, same ability of the court to sentence the defendant accordingly," Sims said.

She said the only concession given with a guilty, but mentally ill sentence is the ability for Joslin to receive additional psychiatric services during incarceration or to receive services outside of the criminal justice system.

Story continues

Sims, however, said while mental health records presented to the court do indicate there was a history of mental health treatment, it did not rise to a level of impairment to support a mentally ill sentence.

The judge said other factors were taken into consideration before she sentenced Joslin, including the level of effort taken by Joslin to conceal the crime after the murder.

Three family members testified by video for the prosecution of Joslin saying Davis was abused as a child and did not deserve to die at the hands of her daughter.

Two family members became visibly emotional during their testimony, but Joslin did not appear to be fazed by their words or tears.

She also did not address the court or provide any testimony before she was sentenced.

Follow Traci L. Miller

@_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or

call her at 765-640-4805.