Woman sentenced after no contest plea to abusing children

Apr. 1—WILKES-BARRE — After failing to appear three times for a bench trial before a Luzerne County judge claiming illnesses and COVID-19, Carmen Inocente eventually did not challenge charges she physically abused two adopted children.

Inocente, 56, pled no contest to two counts of simple assault and a single count of child endangerment before Judge David W. Lupas on Thursday.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault against Inocente.

Lupas sentenced Inocente to five years probation and to comply with rules and procedures established by the county's Children & Youth Services Department.

Inocente was also ordered to surrender any firearms registered to her.

Lupas on March 3 issued a capias warrant, similar to an arrest warrant, for Inocente when she failed to appear for the third time for a bench trial on her case.

Inocente also failed to appear Jan. 21 and Feb. 16.

Her daughter at each of the three dates scheduled for the bench trial claimed her mother was suffering from COVID-19 in January and February, and was admitted as a patient at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville in early March, as reasons why Inocente failed to appear.

Lupas previously took the daughter's word that Inocente was ill but on March 3, demanded proof Inocente was hospitalized.

When the proof never materialized, Lupas issued a capias warrant.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Inocente in November 2019, claiming she repeatedly assaulted and abused a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

During the drama, Inocente's attorney, Ruth K. Lenahan, was released from representing her.

Attorney Frank McCabe represented Inocente at Thursday's proceeding.