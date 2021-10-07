Woman sentenced for north side garage burglaries

Oct. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A Rice Lake woman will spend three years on probation for burglarizing two garages on Eau Claire's north side and trying to keep some of the stolen items in a nearby storage unit.

Michelle L. Magnuson, 52, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary and an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine. A second count of burglary was dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Magnuson was fined $754 and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Magnuson cannot have contact with the victims and must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man said he and his son entered their detached garage in the 600 block of Cochrane Street at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to find a woman in the driver's seat of his 2020 Chevrolet Equinox.

The garage door was closed. The man believes the woman entered the garage through the unlocked side door.

As the man started to call the police, the woman left the garage eastbound through a neighbor's yard.

The man said the woman had placed several items from his garage into his vehicle.

The man also located several items in his vehicle that did not belong to him including binoculars and women's clothing.

Based on the man's description of the woman, a responding police officer apprehended Magnuson walking through a yard on Centre Street.

Magnuson admitted she was in the man's garage, but only because she thought she was at a friend's place. Magnuson said she took some items from the garage and placed them in the vehicle because she and her friend were supposed to go on a trip.

Magnuson told the officer she didn't know where they were going to go. She also didn't know the day of the week it was. The officer believed Magnuson was under the influence of methamphetamine.

An hour later, Magnuson was seen trying to place various items into a storage unit in the 600 block of Putnam Street, including a wheelbarrow, bags of clothes and binoculars.

Story continues

At 10:25 a.m. Saturday, a man called police to report that his detached garage in the 600 block of Putnam Street was burglarized.

The man found several items from his garage piled into his boat. He said he was also missing a wheelbarrow and bags of clothes. There was no forced entry to his garage.

Magnuson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of amphetamine delivery in February 2016 in Barron County.