Woman to be sentenced in October for leaving daughter in hot car

Sep. 4—SUNBURY — A Watsontown mother found guilty of causing brain damage to her 21-month-old daughter by leaving her in a hot car in 2018 will be sentenced in October.

Tonia Lee Sones, 28, of Watsontown, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 29 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. A jury in August found Sones guilty of three felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

Sones is accused of leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a vehicle for five hours on June 1, 2018, which caused brain damage to the child. Sones claimed she only intended to leave the child in the car for a few minutes but came inside the home and fell asleep.

The girl is now in legal custody of her maternal grandmother, Tina Sones. The girl, who turned five on Aug. 23, has never fully recovered from her injuries, having cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Sones, who has been free on bail since 2018, will remain free until sentencing.

Public Defender Michael Suders represents Sones while Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is the lead prosecutor in the case.