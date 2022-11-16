Woman sentenced in opioid overdose case

Nov. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — Derrick Holmquist loved woodworking, playing video games and going to Beaver Island, according to an obituary from his family.

He died, at 50, of an overdose in February at a local Traverse City business, authorities said.

On Nov. 9, a 36-year-old Traverse City woman, Wanna Durham, was sentenced to serve from 3 to 40 years in prison for distributing and delivering methamphetamine, the Traverse Narcotics Team reported in a release.

Last February, TNT worked alongside the Traverse City Police Department to investigate the Feb. 23 fatal drug overdose at a local business, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

During the investigation, police said, records and evidence seized at the scene showed that Durham had been with Holmquist the night before his death.

Detective Sgt. Olivia Whetstone said that, according to the toxicology report from the autopsy, the overdose was a result of "multiple drugs," including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court records confirmed that over the summer, Durham was charged and pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

She also was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, two drug manufacturing charges, possession of a Schedule 5 drug (LSD), using a computer to commit a crime and habitual third- and fourth-degree drug offenses, officials from the 13th Circuit Court said.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said that fentanyl related-deaths are pervasive throughout the state.

According to data from the Detroit Division of the Drug Enforcement as part of their "One Pill Can Kill" campaign, authorities seized more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl laced-pills between May 23 and Sept. 8 of this year.

Because fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, dealers are not bound to any growing seasons so "there are virtually endless supplies of this substance," Totten said.

Carroll did not release the name of the local business where the overdose occurred, and officials from TCPD declined to comment on the investigation.