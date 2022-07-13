Woman sentenced to prison in 2019 infant’s death at day care

A woman has been sentenced to prison in the death of an infant nearly three years ago at at unlicensed day care in suburban Philadelphia.

Fifty-year-old Lauren Landgrebe of Upper Southampton had pleaded guilty in Bucks County to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the August 2019 death of 11-month-old Victoria Watson.

President Judge Wallace Bateman sentenced her Tuesday to one day less than a year to one day less than two years in jail, followed by 10 years’ probation.

Defense attorney Louis Busico called the sentence “in the interest of justice” but said he recognized the pain of the family.

