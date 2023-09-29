Woman sentenced to prison for 2021 fatal shooting

Sep. 29—A woman federally indicted for fatally shooting a man in Wilburton more than two years ago was sentenced to prison after accepting a plea deal.

Alyssa Turner was originally indicted in August 2021 on three counts — murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person in the court of a violation to Title 18 — for the July 2, 2021, fatal shooting of Emmett Carshall in Wilburton following an altercation.

Turner pleaded guilty in July 2022 to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country with government prosecutors moving to dismiss the murder and two firearm indictments.

"On July 2, 2021, in the heat of passion and during an argument, I shot Emmett Carshall, which led to his death," Turner wrote in acceptance of the agreement.

U.S. District Judge Jodi Dishman accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Turner to serve 10 years in a federal prison followed by three years of supervision following her release.

Dishman also recommended the Bureau of Prisons allow Turner to participate in several education, parenting, mental health, drug, and counseling programs during her prison sentence.

A pre-sentence investigation concluded that Turner was a victim of abuse before the fatal shooting and Turner acted in the heat of passion in response to the abuse.

"The facts of the case call for a stiffer sentence than an ordinary manslaughter case," the government wrote in a court document. "Here, before firing several shots and killing E.C, defendant had the wherewithal to reach into a purse, retrieve a firearm, exit the vehicle, and demand E.C. to exit the vehicle. Nevertheless, the evidence shows E.C. attacked defendant prior to his death and defendant's body had noticeable signs of abuse at the time she was booked into jail. A sentence of 120 months is appropriate based on the facts, evidence, and nature and circumstances of the case."

According to an affidavit filed in the case, a witness to the shooting told investigators Turner and Carshall were verbally and physically fighting inside a vehicle before the vehicle was pulled over by the witness on Main Street in Wilburton, court documents state.

The witness said she told Carshall to get out of the vehicle and that is when Turner got out and was telling Carshall to get out before retrieving a .380 caliber pistol from the witness' purse and shooting Carshall several times, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the witness said Carshall opened the door to the vehicle and said he was shot with Turner throwing the gun and saying, "call 911."

Carshall was pronounced dead at the scene and Turner was taken into custody following the shooting, the affidavit states.