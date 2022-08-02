Woman sentenced to prison for abusing Bellingham toddler to death in 2019

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A 30-year-old woman who abused a Bellingham toddler to death will spend several decades in prison.

Kamee Nicole Dixon was sentenced to 34 years in prison, with three years of probation, Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Whatcom County Superior Court.

A jury found Dixon guilty June 30 in Whatcom County Superior Court of homicide by abuse for the Nov. 30, 2019, death of 3-year-old Hazel Journey Homan. Dixon was also charged with second-degree murder, but a mistrial was declared because the jury was deadlocked and couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Dixon requested a new trial in July, but the request was ultimately denied.

Hazel’s death was ruled a homicide Jan. 23, 2020, by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Dixon was not Hazel’s biological mother, but was Hazel’s primary caregiver and was in a relationship with Hazel’s biological father, Brandon Homan, at the time of the toddler’s death.

Dixon’s defense attorneys, Emily Beschen and Douglas Hyldahl, argued that Hazel’s death was a “tragic accident” that occurred after Hazel choked on a breakfast sandwich and the lack of oxygen to the child’s brain resulted in her death.

Kamee Nicole Dixon, right, makes her first appearance in 2019 in Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham, with Starck Follis, director of the Whatcom County Public Defenders Office. Dixon was sentenced to 34 years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Whatcom County Superior Court for homicide by abuse for the death of Hazel Journey Homan, 3.

But the prosecution argued that Dixon hit Hazel until the child suffered a traumatic brain injury that resulted in her death. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erik Sigmar said during the trial that over the last five months of her life, Hazel suffered repeated abuse at the hands of Dixon.

Dixon is the first person to be charged, tried and convicted for homicide by abuse, which has been a criminal charge since 1987, by the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dixon’s jury trial began in mid-April, with jury selection occurring in March. It is the longest-known criminal jury trial in Whatcom County history — spanning 95 days, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

Sentencing requests

In a sentencing memorandum filed July 18, prosecutors in the case asked the court to give Dixon an exceptional sentence above the standard range and sentence her to 57 years in prison — essentially a life sentence.

Dixon’s standard range for sentencing for her conviction is nearly 22 years to just shy of 29 years in prison, according to court records.

Each person has a standard range of prison time based on their convictions in a case and criminal history. An exceptional sentence is one in which attorneys seek time, either above or below, the standard range for a person.

In Dixon’s case, prosecutors sought an exceptional sentence above the standard range by asking the judge to add nearly 30 years on to her sentence. They asked for the exceptional sentence because the jury found Dixon used her position of trust to facilitate the crime and because Dixon knew or should have known Hazel was vulnerable or incapable of resistance, court records show.

Prosecutors argued that Hazel was particularly vulnerable because of her age and that Dixon isolated the toddler from the outside world. They wrote that the child was removed from a loving home and was then subjected to repeated trauma over the last five months of her life, with the King County Medical Examiner documenting 50 blows to the child, which were in various stages of healing, the records state.

“The recommended sentence ensures that the Defendant will never be released to do something similar again, and that if she gets out she will be of an age that she could never be responsible for the care of another child,” the prosecution’s sentencing memo states. “The only means of assuring that the Defendant does not victimize others in the community is to incarcerate the Defendant for a lengthy period of time.”

In their own sentencing memorandum filed July 25, Dixon’s defense attorneys asked the court to impose a sentence within the standard range.

Because homicide by abuse is a serious violent offense, Dixon will only be eligible for 10% earned early release time, the court records state. Her attorneys argued that the aggravating circumstances found by the jury do not justify a substantial and compelling reason to sentence her above the standard range in prison.

They also wrote that because of the nature of her conviction, Dixon will face a hostile environment in prison and asked the court to consider justice and accountability for Dixon, but also provide her an opportunity to improve herself.

Dixon’s defense attorneys asked the court to sentence her to the low or middle end of the standard range, between 22 to 29 years in prison, court records show.

