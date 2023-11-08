Woman sentenced to year in prison for embezzling $300K from IU Foundation

A years-long mystery about who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Indiana University Foundation has been solved now that a Spencer woman has been sentenced to federal prison.

Teresa Maners, 64, was sentenced to one year and one day after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Maners worked at the IU Foundation as a depositor and payroll deduction associate beginning in 1988. The foundation learned of the theft in April 2019, but declined to disclose details of the case after it was turned over to federal authorities.

Before she was fired, Maners’ job duties included recording cash and checks received from donors and preparing them for deposit in the foundation’s bank account. Maners stole approximately $326,334 from the foundation.

Money was flowing into the foundation at the time. It launched a fundraising campaign known as For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign in September 2015. The campaign surpassed its original goal of raising $2.5 billion by 2020 and set a new goal of $3 billion in 2017. By the time the campaign ended in 2020, it had raised $3.86 billion.

Raising billions: IU Foundation president to step down, Alumni Association head to be interim leader

Maners engaged in a “lapping scheme” in which she took cash before recording it in the foundation's accounting system, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed in a press release about her sentencing. To hide the stolen cash, Maners secretly withheld checks from the day’s deposits and substituted those checks in a subsequent day’s deposits. She also wrote checks to the foundation from her personal bank account to cover any difference between the substituted donor checks and the stolen cash.

As the only employee in charge of recording cash donations, Maners was able to alter the accounting paperwork to “balance” the books and keep the stolen donations for herself. Maners continued the fraud for nearly four years. In 2019, the foundation conducted an external audit after discovering accounting irregularities, and confronted Maners who confessed to stealing the money.

Another federal case: Former Crane employee stole 10,000 rounds of ammunition from base

“For years, this defendant abused her position of trust to line her own pockets and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations from a foundation dedicated to advancing important educational programs in our state,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Our office and the FBI are dedicated to identifying criminals who steal from and defraud our charities, businesses, and government organizations and holding them accountable. The federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that financial crimes cause serious harms and merit serious punishment.”

The FBI investigated the case and Indiana University revealed next to nothing about the incident.

“Charitable organizations like the Indiana University Foundation count on people in positions of trust to act in the interests of organization and its mission rather than taking advantage of their position for personal gain as the defendant did,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The FBI will continue to identify and investigate those who choose to commit fraud and enrich themselves at the expense of others.”

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson ordered that Maners be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years following her release from federal prison and pay $326,334.64 in restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corbin Houston prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Woman sentenced for stealing $300K from IU Foundation