Woman sentenced to prison, house arrest, parenting classes in drug case

Oct. 29—GOSHEN — A Goshen woman faces about more than one year in prison on a nine-year sentence for her role in a drug-dealing case.

Amanda Cruea, 36, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for her sentencing hearing Thursday.

Judge Michael Christofeno ordered Cruea to serve one-and-a-half years in prison, followed by four-and-a-half years of home detention and three years of probation. The terms were part of an agreement in which Cruea pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent count on Sept. 28. Four other charges in the case were dropped.

Cruea was arrested with a man, Jeriman Resendez, in March as part of an investigation led by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit. The two were taken into custody after a traffic stop. Investigators then went back to their home where four children were allegedly found alone. Investigators also found drugs, drug paraphernalia, an apparent ledger and weapons in the house.

As part of her sentence, Cruea was also ordered to take parenting classes through the Child and Parent Services organization in Elkhart.

Resendez, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to his role in the case Oct. 14, and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

INITIAL HEARING

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.

Among them, Nathaniel Harner of Elkhart made his initial appearance after he was arrested near the U.S. Post Office in Elkhart last week.

Harner, 46, is charged with two Level 2 felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 3 felony count of dealing meth.

He's accused of selling the drug during two undercover deals led by the county ICE unit in March 2020 and last August, according to details in the probable cause affidavit.

Earlier this month, investigators learned Harner was expecting a shipment of meth through the mail. They worked with U.S. Postal inspectors, found the package, inspected it and detected evidence of meth, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The package was given to Harner when he picked it up while under surveillance at the Post Office in downtown Elkhart on Oct. 19. After he left and crossed Main Street with the package, ICE investigators and postal inspectors converged on Harner and took him into custody, the affidavit shows.

The document indicated the package held about 369 grams of the drug.

During the hearing, Judge Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Harner's behalf, appointed a public defender to the case, and scheduled his trial to begin March 21.

GUILTY PLEA

Kollen Ene, 32, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of attempted armed robbery.

Ene admitted he wielded a shotgun during an incident in which he allegedly demanded $50 from a man living at a house Ene and his father owned along Harrison Street in Elkhart in December 2020. The dispute reportedly involved Ene insisting the man help pay for electricity in spite of an arrangement the man had with Ene's father to stay at the house rent free, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

As part of the plea agreement, Ene faces a sentence of up to eight years, and attorneys can argue for where the sentence is served.

Judge Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Ene. He then scheduled the sentencing hearing for Dec. 2.

