Woman sentenced to prison for role in Mankato overdose death

Jun. 30—MANKATO — The supplier of the fentanyl that caused a man's 2020 overdose death in Mankato was sentenced to up to five years in prison Wednesday.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller, 22, formerly of New Prague, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in January.

She provided a pill containing fentanyl to Marcus Krogh, 23, on May 21, 2020. Krogh overdosed and died of fentanyl toxicity in his apartment.

Two other men who were with Krogh at the time survived overdoses. A witness told investigators that Krogh traded two Xanax pills to Miller in exchange for a pill thought to be Percocet but actually contained fentanyl.

Another witness reported Miller encouraged him not to call authorities when he was worried about Krogh, adding she later asked him to lie and say Krogh and the two other men were already "messed up" before they were given the pill.

Fentanyl overdoses have been the cause of several area deaths in recent years. Like Miller, other suppliers have faced criminal convictions for their roles in the fatalities.

As part of her plea deal, Miller was released on bond leading up to her originally scheduled sentencing hearing Monday. She didn't show up, prompting a warrant for her arrest.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Cmdr. Jeff Wersal located her Monday in Hutchinson, according to a press release from the task force. Hutchinson police then arrested her ahead of her rescheduled sentencing hearing Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Miller will serve her sentence in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. Her sentencing order states she'll serve a minimum of two-thirds of the five-year sentence.

She's been credited with 16 days already served.

