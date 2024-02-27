Woman sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting boy at Somerset County youth camp

SOMERSET — A Newtown, Connecticut, woman was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old boy while attending a local youth summer camp.

Sentencings were held in Somerset County Courthouse in February.

Courtney Lynne Emma DeMeglio pleaded guilty to the felony, indecent assault of someone under 16, on Nov. 16 and then pleaded guilty in Connecticut last week with assaulting the same boy when he was 9 years old as part of a pattern of repeated abuse in that state.

The incident in Somerset County occurred when she was 18 and the boy was 11. After a plea arrangement where DeMeglio pleaded guilty of the felony indecent assault, charges of two counts of involuntary and corruption of minors were dismissed, according to court documents.

More: Sexual assault victim sues offender, Somerset County, district attorney's office

The now 25-year-old more than likely will face additional time behind Connecticut state prison bars. The abuse came to light when the boy told a therapist about the Oxford and Fairfield, Connecticut, incidents occurred in summer 2015 at a residence where she was babysitting, according to court documents. The incident occurred in Somerset County on Aug. 13, 2016, police said in an affidavit.

Pennsylvania State Police on April 19, 2022, received a Childline Referral from a police department in Connecticut where a child reported being sexually assaulted by Demeglio while both were staying at the Deer Valley YMCA Camp in Elk Lick Township. The accusation included incidents in Connecticut and in Somerset County. The Fairfield Police Department in Fairfield, Connecticut, investigated the Connecticut event and the Pennsylvania state police looked into the reported incident in Somerset County that occurred in a cabin at the camp, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by Trooper Sondra Haberl.

Other: State prison counselor sentenced for delivering obscene materials to male inmate

DeMeglio was sentenced by President Judge Scott Bittner to 12 to 48 months in state prison followed by three years of supervised probation. She also must pay a $500 fine, the cost of prosecution and supervision and undergo DNA testing.

"The defendant forced a juvenile victim to engage in sexual contact causing traumatic emotional harm to that victim," Bittner said at DeMeglio's sentencing. "She violated the innocense and trust of a child for her own sexual gratification."

He then told her that a state correctional institution "can provide the defendant with the appropriate sexual offender programing to addess her rehabilitative needs."

More: At 20, Boswell man sentenced to prison for two incidents of sex with minors

Bittner told her to "abide by the standard special conditions for sexual offenders set forth by the Pennsylvania Parole Board."

DeMeglio now faces sentencing for similar offenses in Connecticut. She pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor Feb. 15 before Judge H. Gordon Hall at state Superior Court in Milford, Connecticut, according to court documents. Her sentencing in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is scheduled for June 12.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Woman goes to prison for sexual assault of boy at Somerset youth camp