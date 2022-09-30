Woman sentenced to probation for animal neglect

Sep. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court on Tuesday, accused of leaving neglected animals behind with her boyfriend after they were evicted from a Linden Avenue residence, authorities said.

Katrina Jean Drazina, 25, entered a guilty plea to neglect of animals before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months probation.

According to a criminal complaint, when Drazina and Owen Leonard Stiffler, 32, were evicted, they left behind a Dalmatian, a pitbull mix and a skinny cat that were unattended for about a week. When police and an animal control officer with the Humane Society entered the house, they found animal feces covering the upstairs floor and no food or water and a bad odor.

The Dalmatian had lesions on its nose and multiple lesions on its ears that appeared to be infected, officers said. The pitbull mix appeared to have had a past injury to its right front paw that was not treated. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian in Somerset.

Stiffler entered a plea to neglect of animals before Krumenacker on Sept. 22 and was sentenced to 12 months probation.