Woman sentenced to probation in crash that injured other driver

Sep. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was sentenced to probation, accused of crashing her car under the influence and injuring another driver in April.

Jessica Watts, 27, entered a plea to failure to stop and give information or render aid, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and accident involving damage before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

According to a criminal complaint, West Hills Regional Police Department arrived at the scene of the accident between Menoher Boulevard and Luzerne Street involving a Hyundai Tucson and a Dodge Nitro on April 16 and the driver of the Hyundai said the other driver took off on foot down Gardner Street.

Police then found Watts limping down the street due to injuries from the crash and took her back to the scene where she failed multiple field sobriety tests. She was then sent to the hospital to have her blood drawn.

The driver of the Hyundai was sent to the hospital for injuries as she had pain in her hip/pelvic area and could not walk on her own, according to police.