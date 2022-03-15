Woman sentenced to probation for endangerment in relation to 2021 raid

Mar. 15—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown-area woman was sentenced to probation for endangering the welfare of her child when drugs and weapons were found during a police raid of the home in which she was staying.

Tatyanna Marie Lynn Simms, 23, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children in January and was sentenced to 23 months probation by Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Tuesday.

Tulowitzki said the sentence was so that Simms could care for her young daughter. The judge said he issued a lengthy probation sentence because he considers her "on the edge" due to the types of people she associates with and that she could fall either way — be successful or make another mistake.

Simms' attorney, Richard Corcoran, said she was had been staying with the family of her child's father at the time of the incident due to having no other place to stay. He added that she had no drug problem and had no intention of putting her daughter in harm's way.

Simms told the court that she had been actively working to obtain stable housing when the incident occurred and has since done so.

In August, police entered the Peach Street residence in Lower Yoder Township where Simms was staying to execute a search warrant and yielded 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 6 1/2 grams of fentanyl and marijuana, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at the time.

Police also seized three firearms, including a "ghost gun" — a term given to weapons ordered online and assembled at home that have no serial numbers.

Jason Michael Piurkowsky, 25, faces charges for drug violations and weapon possession — both of which are felonies because the Lower Yoder man has a criminal record and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He also faces three felony counts of drug possession and misdemeanor drug charges, as well as one paraphernalia possession charge.

His case is currently pending in Cambria County Court.

Ryan Anthony Ressler, 20, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to manufacture or deliver in November and was sentenced to 12 months probation in December in relation to the incident.