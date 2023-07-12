LANSING — A woman drew a probation-and-jail sentence Wednesday in connection with a Lansing homicide case from last summer.

Jamie Lynn Melton, 38, initally was charged with murder in the shooting death of Richard Simmons, 42, in July 2022. She pleaded guilty in April to accessory to a felony after the fact and lying to police during a violent crime investigation.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Melton to three years' probation, with a year in jail. Melton received credit for 348 days spent in jail, with the balance of the jail term to be held in abeyance.

Melton's co-defendant, Jermine Jamont Davis, 42, is still awaiting trial on murder and weapons charges.

The shooting incident happened July 3 near Rotary Park. Officers were called to the 300 block of City Market Drive for a shooting and found Simmons with a gunshot wound.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from the incident but survived.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman sentenced to probation, jail in Lansing homicide