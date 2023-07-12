Woman sentenced to probation after pleading down to harassment

Jul. 12—MANKATO — A Mankato woman was sentenced to probation and a stayed jail sentence after pleading down from an assault to a harassment charge this week.

Darrion Ciara Smith, 34, will be on supervised probation for two years after the gross misdemeanor harassment conviction, according to Blue Earth County District Court records. The charge was amended from an initial felony assault with a dangerous weapon charge in August 2022.

The stayed jail sentence — meaning she wouldn't serve it during her two-year probationary period — is for 362 days. She received credit for an additional two days of jail time served.

In addition to probation, Smith will perform sentence to serve instead of paying a $500 fine.

Smith's case stemmed from an incident on the 1500 block of Warren Street. A fight broke out while about 15 to 20 people were gathered in an apartment parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Onlookers reportedly told police that Smith was fighting a man. One of her probation requirements is to have no contact with the man.

