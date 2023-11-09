Woman sentenced for providing gun for triple murders

Nov. 9—She knew Chad Grimball shouldn't have a gun, but she bought one for him anyway. He used it to murder three people.

For that, Boone Superior Court Judge Bruce Petit sentenced Alicia Duff, 46, to nine years with the Indiana Department of Correction. Duff's sentence could have been worse, had she not sobered up and cooperated with police and prosecutors.

Petit sentenced Grimball in September to 195 years in prison on three counts of murder.

Duff said she was a meth addict when she bought the Smith and Wesson .40-cal handgun her then-boyfriend used to kill Larry 'Beeker' Stogsdill Jr., 42; his son, Brannon Martin, 20; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop, 19, in a Lebanon apartment on Sept. 8, 2021.

Grimball apparently killed the three over a grudge about illegal drug business, according to testimony from his trial.

Duff left her mother's home Monday to attend her trial. She's been her ailing mother's caretaker for more than a year. And she's been sober since shortly after the murders, her Crystal Meth Anonymous accountability partner testified.

Duff told Petit she had used meth daily for about three years at the time of the murders.

"She provided the gun to a man who acted in an evil and heinous way," Boone County Deputy Prosecutor T.K. Morris said. "He got it from her, and she knew he couldn't have it."

She also burned evidence that may have included clothing and shoes Grimball wore during the murders. And she at first lied to authorities about the events of that day.

But Duff was scared of Grimball and that may have influenced her truthfulness, Morris said. Grimball threatened her on their way home to Thorntown from Stogsdill's apartment.

As he dismantled the gun and threw it bit-by-bit out her car window, Grimball told her that if anyone found out about it, he would know where they got the information. Grimball was a known domestic batterer even before he dated Duff.

After police arrested Grimball for the murders, Duff volunteered information including where Grimball shot targets and where they would find shell casings that matched those left at Stogsdill's apartment.

Duff's testimony and evidence she provided were central to Grimball's conviction, Morris and Petit agreed.

She pleaded guilty Monday to one count of providing a gun to an ineligible person and one count of possession of meth police found in the room she and Grimball shared.

She is to spend six years in prison and the remaining three on probation. Her sentence includes a program for recovering addicts and she may ask for a sentence reduction if she successfully completes the program. Petit said he will consider the request, but made no promises.

The sentence was the maximum allowed for a level 3 felony. Petit also sentenced her to six years with the DOC on the meth charge, the maximum allowable for a level 5 felony, but the second sentence will run simultaneously with the first.

Petit said she probably didn't know Grimball intended to murder three people. And he made the sentences concurrent in consideration of her helping the case against Grimball and getting sober. She could have been sentenced to serve as many as 15 years in prison.

Duff rocked from side to side on a hard, oak chair with hands folded together in front of her on the defense table. She wept through supportive testimony by her brother and aunt.

"It won't be enough for all the families," Duff said when asked if she wanted to speak. "But I apologize. I cannot imagine what you're going through and how you feel. I'm sorry."