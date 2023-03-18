Woman sentenced for rape of minor

Mar. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A 23-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation on Friday for third-degree rape.

Hattie Killin, of Ashland, was indicted in September on a sole count of third-degree rape.

Details in the matter are slim considering the minor victim, but according to the indictment, third-degree rape is defined when a 21-year-old, or older, engages in sexual activity with a person under the age of 16.

Following a completion of a comprehensive sex offender presentence evaluation, required for those convicted of a sex crime, Killin's attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, requested the court uphold the recommendation of the Commonwealth presented in a plea agreement.

According to the agreement, Killin will serve time in jail until August 2023 with the remaining of her sentence to be probated.

As part of her probation conditions, Killin must refrain from contact with the victim.

