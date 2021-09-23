Woman sentenced to serve 18 months in manslaughter case after pleading guilty

Sep. 23—WHITLEY COUNTY — An Oregon woman who was extradited from Oregon back to Kentucky in February 2020, after being involved in a 2016 crash that left one man dead, has been formally sentenced in Whitley County Circuit Court.

On Monday, Megan Felton (AKA Feltner), 36, of Bonanza, Oregon was formally sentenced by Whitley County Circuit Court Judge Paul Winchester. She had previously pleaded guilty to the two charges charged against her, manslaughter in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

In exchange for her plea, Felton was ordered to serve 18 months months of a 10-year sentence, which she has already served. Following that, the remaining approximate eight and half years will be probated for a period of five years. If Felton were to violate the terms of her probation, she would be forced to serve the remaining balance of her 10-year sentence.

"It's a tragedy of a case in which the facts were confusing and toxicology was as complex as it gets," noted Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

In Nov. 2016, Felton was accused of driving under the influence of drugs, wrecking her vehicle and causing the death of one man, Roger Wilson, in the process. She was then indicted in 2017 for reckless homicide, however officials weren't able to bring her back to Whitley County until February 2020.

Following that, Felton was then indicted in a superseding indictment by a Whitley County grand jury in April of this year and charged with manslaughter in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree. When asked why he pursued the superseding indictment against Felton, Bowling said he felt the facts warranted the greater charge.

However, as mentioned before, Felton ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges, and thus waived her right to have her case heard by a jury.

Bowling said that going to trial would have shown that both the victim and Felton were under the influence of dangerous drugs when the incident happened.

Story continues

"Tragically, one of them lost their life," he said "It should really highlight how dangerous these drugs are, and the effects they can have when you decide to operate a motor vehicle."

Bowling said the family of the victim were some of the "most compassionate and forgiving folks" he had ever worked with.

"They were a driving force in crafting a sentence that yielded both punishment and a second chance," he said, adding he felt Felton was remorseful at the conclusion of the case.

"It was very touching to see her sincere apology and them grant her forgiveness," Bowling continued. "It's rare to see the bright side of humanity in this job, but it lives in the hearts of this victim's family. I hope Ms. Felton learns from her mistakes and leads a productive and sober life."