Woman sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful sexual activity with teenage boys

LANCASTER — A 45-year-old city woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful sexual activity with several teenage boys.

Angie R. Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of corrupting another with drugs, Fairfield County Prosecutor Kyle Witt said.

He said the boys lived near her Tarkiln Road residence and that she provided them with alcohol and/or recreational drugs.

“Angie Davis invited teenagers into her home, plying them with alcohol and recreational drugs, and then took advantage of them for her own sexual gratification,” Witt said in a statement. “Such behavior is unconscionable, and we are pleased that a substantial prison term was imposed as a reflection of the severity of her conduct and the fallout from it.”

Davis appeared before Common Pleas Court Judge David Trimmer for a sentencing hearing, where the court heard from the prosecution and the families of the victims before imposing the sever-year prison term.

