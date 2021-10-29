Woman sentenced in shooting of estranged husband

Oct. 29—A woman who shot her estranged husband in the face in 2019 was sentenced to serve eight years in prison by a judge's decision at her sentencing hearing Friday in Rock County Circuit Court.

In addition to the prison sentence, Nova Rickelmann will serve eight years of probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Rickelmann, 45, of Monona, formerly Nova T. Suarez, pleaded guilty in August to one count of first-degree reckless injury while armed, as well as one count of discharging a firearm toward a vehicle in October 2019.

Rickelmann was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide while armed as an act of domestic violence, which could have carried a 65-year prison sentence. In August she agreed to a plea deal which reduced the charges.

Judge Barbara McCrory withheld judgement on the charge of discharging a firearm toward a vehicle, which lowered Rickelmann's possible sentence from 33 years to eight years in prison and three years of probation.

On the night of the incident, Rickelmann approached her ex-husband while he was attempting to withdraw cash at a drive-through ATM outside a bank on Center Avenue in Janesville.

According to the bank's security footage, Rickelmann pulled up alongside the passenger side of the victim's car and fired a shotgun loaded with birdshot through the window of his vehicle. Following the blast, the victim fled on foot to the nearest convenience store for help.

The victim may have avoided further injury because the passenger window of his vehicle was rolled up and he was wearing glasses at the time, authorities said.

Kevin Smith, Rickelmann's attorney, argued that his client's character was "impeccable, except for 2019." Smith told McCrory she was struggling with mental health issues at the time.

The ex-husband read an impact statement at the sentencing hearing. He said Rickelmann often broke rules "as she sees fit."

"Nova is not to be trusted. She is a dangerous person," he said.