Woman sentenced for slingshot smuggling plot into LCCF yard

Dec. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman who conspired with another to propel a package of marijuana by slingshot into the exercise yard at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was sentenced Wednesday.

Susan T. Shaffer, 40, of North Sherman Street, apologized prior to Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentencing her to 20 months in the county's restrictive probation program with the first eight months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Shaffer was awarded 24 days of pre-sentencing time served at the county correctional facility.

Shaffer pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in her role that was thwarted by county detectives on April 24.

Shaffer's partner, Kayshawn Amir George, 19, formerly of Academy Street, Plymouth, was sentenced by Lupas in October to one year to two years, six months in state prison on the charge possession of a controlled substance.

Court records say county detectives received information an attempt would be made at a specific time on April 24 that Shaffer and George were going to get a controlled substance into the facility using a slingshot to shoot over the walls and fences.

Surveillance was set up around the facility when Shaffer and George parked near a restaurant and walked up the road to the former juvenile detention building on North River Street, court records say.

Shaffer and George were observed, court records say, walking behind the juvenile detention building that faces the rear of the correctional facility.

Shaffer gave George a package that he placed in a slingshot he used to propel the package over the walls and fences, court records say.

Detectives allege the package contained marijuana intended for John Mosier, 36, who was an inmate at the county correctional facility.

Mosier is facing a criminal conspiracy charge for his alleged role in the slingshot plot.