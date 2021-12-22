Woman sentenced for stabbing family member

Dec. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days probation in connection with allegations that she stabbed a family member in a dispute over drugs in May.

Allison Lynn Reynolds, 35, entered a plea in September to disorderly conduct in Cambria County court before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

Reynolds also entered guilty pleas in September on two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance on two unrelated charges. She was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison on these charges.

Police said they were called to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Broad Street in Johnstown's Cambria City neighborhood at 11:24 p.m. on May 18.

In the initial 911 call, Reynolds allegedly admitted to stabbing the man, who is reportedly her relative. When police arrived, they found the man holding his left leg and bleeding from the thigh.

Police reported that Reynolds told them she smoked some crystal methamphetamine the man bought for her and then went to bed. Reynolds allegedly said that after she awoke, they argued over the remaining methamphetamine and she stabbed the man after he attacked her.

The victim and a neighbor who witnessed the incident gave differing accounts, police said. The man said he was attempting to get Reynolds out of the apartment when she stabbed him, police said at the time.

Police found two pairs of scissors in a bag Reynolds was carrying, one pair with blood on them, according to a criminal complaint.