A woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for attacking four people with a knife at a Wichita Falls truck stop.

The incident happened June 18, 2022 when a large number of people were gathered to watch a car cruise along Jacksboro Highway near Central Expressway.

The suspect, Leenette Neil, fled in a car but was stopped by Wichita Falls Police a short time later and arrested.

She pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon Friday in 30th District Court.

In a Probable Cause affidavit filed in the case, Neil told police a fight started when she saw her boyfriend with another woman. Her daughter got involved in the fight and that she stabbed the four people in an effort to protect her daughter.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Woman sentenced for stabbing four people at truck stop