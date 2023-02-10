Woman sentenced for stabbing Lebanon man

Feb. 10—A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend while he held their baby has pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Shalisa M. Christopher, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 before Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein.

Schein sentenced Christopher to 515 days with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended the sentence in favor of supervised probation.

Rishawn L. Readus II said he asked Christopher to leave his Lebanon home in May because of her behavior, but that made her angry, according to a probable cause affidavit. He took a walk with their baby in his arms, but Christopher followed with a knife in her hand, and he ran toward the safety of his father's nearby home, Lebanon Police Patrolman Caleb Vickery reported.

She swung the knife and it landed in his upper arm, according to the affidavit. Readus kept walking away but handed the baby over to Christopher when he became too lightheaded to continue due to blood loss from his stab wound, police reported.

His father called police, who reportedly found Readus covered in blood. When police arrived, the baby was also blood covered and sitting on her mother's lap with the knife on a kitchen table near them, according to the affidavit.

Five related charges and a charge of domestic battery in a previous case were dismissed in exchange for Christopher's guilty plea.

Christopher was charged with domestic battery after Readus Jr. called 911 in March. Readus showed police scratch marks Christopher left on him and a video of her coming at him with a knife, with their daughter present, police reported.