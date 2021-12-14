Woman sentenced to state prison for selling fatal fentanyl dose that killed NH man

Dec. 14—A Vermont woman will spend up to 15 years in state prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that killed a Lebanon man last August.

Mina Fleming, 26, of Fairlee, Vt., was sentenced Friday in Grafton County Superior Court to 5 to 15 years in prison for sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, according to a news release from Lebanon police.

Ephraim "James" Martin, 46, of Lebanon died on Aug. 6, and an autopsy revealed he died of acute fentanyl intoxication, according to Lebanon police.

Officers from Lebanon police and the state Drug Task Force were conducting an investigation into drug trafficking last summer. Fleming was arrested for possession and sale of heroin as a result of that investigation.

Police determined that Fleming sold Martin the dose of fentanyl that led to his fatal overdose on Aug. 6.

Fleming was also sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison for multiple counts of possession and attempted sale of controlled drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. The sentence on those charges was suspended for 20 years, but would be served consecutively if imposed later.

Grafton County Attorney Martha Ann Hornick said in a statement that fatal overdoses have become "all too common."

"While we certainly cannot incarcerate our way out of an opioid crisis, if we hold accountable those who prey on the addicted, we can hopefully start making progress in this fight," Hornick said.