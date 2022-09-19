Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release.

Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.

According to court records, Cadle issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself and to a business she and her daughter owned in Oxford, Mississippi without authority.

Representatives of the sorority said Cadle had bullied the sorority members and maintained an attitude of superiority to avert any questions about the finances of the sorority house.

“The defendant abused her position of trust and authority by stealing money she was entrusted with for her own personal gain.” Said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The Northern District of Mississippi’s United States Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute those that abuse their positions to steal from others.”

In announcing the sentence, the judge ordered her to payback $2,940,853.80.

Cadle is scheduled to report to prison on October 24.

