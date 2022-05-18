Woman sentenced to three months in jail for her role in March drive-by shooting

May 17—A 36-year-old Spokane woman was sentenced to three months in jail for her role in a drive-by shooting in March that damaged a home and parked car.

Danielle M. Anderson maintained her innocence but acknowledged that there was a substantial likelihood she would be found guilty if her case went to trial when she entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault on May 6. The crime is a class B felony.

On March 17, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at a home on the 5300 block of North Stevens Street.

Residents of the home told police they were woken up by six "pop" sounds, according to court documents. The woman spotted an SUV drive off and recognized it as Anderson's from an incident a few days earlier .

Police stopped Anderson's vehicle a short time later. There were seven people inside, all but one of them juveniles.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting and reckless endangerment in March. She was later charged with second-degree assault.

She had no prior felony convictions. The standard sentencing range for the crime was three to nine months.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel sentenced Anderson to three months in jail and one year of community custody, also known as probation.

Anderson has been in jail since March 18 and will get credit for time served.