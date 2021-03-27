Woman sentenced to time served for threat to bomb D.C. Catholic school

Phil Helsel
·1 min read

A woman who threatened to bomb a Catholic school and kill students and staff over its decision to publish same-sex wedding announcements was sentenced Friday to the more than a year in jail she's already served.

The threats were made to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., in 2019 after the girls' school said it would begin publishing the announcements in its alumni magazine, prosecutors said.

Sonia Tabizada, 36, of San Jacinto, Calif., pleaded guilty in January to obstructing religious exercise by threat of force by making threats in January.

She made the threats in voice mails, including one in which she said she would "blow up the school and call it a mission from God," according to court documents.

On Friday, she was sentenced to the 15 months and 13 days she's already served in jail, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

Tabizada's attorney, Carmen Hernandez, largely declined to comment Friday night but said Tabizada "is sorry."

The sentence also includes two years of supervised release, according to court documents.

Visitation Prep is the oldest Catholic school for girls in the United States. Tabizada does not have any ties to the school, it has said.

In a letter about the same-sex announcements, a copy of which was published in The Washington Post, Sister Mary Berchmans Hannan wrote that the Catholic Church's teachings on same-sex marriage is clear.

"But, it is equally clear in its teaching that we are all children of God, that we each have dignity and are worthy of respect and love," she wrote, adding that the school strives to welcome all members of the community.

