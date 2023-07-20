Woman sentenced in TNT case

Jul. 19—MESICK — A Thompsonville woman was sentenced to 6 1/2 to 40 years in prison after a judge found her guilty of multiple drug-related charges, Traverse Narcotics Team officials reported.

On Monday, Danielle Petrie, 39, was sentenced in the 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County after being found guilty of the following charges: receiving and concealing stolen property, committing a felony with a firearm, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of analogues and operating a vehicle without insurance, court records showed.

Petrie's charges follow a TNT investigation that took place in December 2022, which led to the arrests of Petrie and Sean McQueen, a 40-year-old Manton man, for alleged narcotics trafficking, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

During the investigation, TNT officials said they deployed an MSP police dog to a traffic stop on a car where they suspected to find a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Carroll reported the drugs were in plain view.

Both McQueen and Petrie were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and taken to the Wexford County Jail.

After TNT officers obtained a search warrant, they said they found 4.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 16 grams of fentanyl, buprenorphine and a stolen 9mm handgun from Muskegon.

McQueen was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug vehicle.

He will be sentenced later this month in the 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County.

TNT was assisted by MSP Cadillac Post and the MSP Cadillac Canine Team.