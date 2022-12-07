Woman sentenced for trying to illegally buy shotgun for boyfriend

Dec. 6—A Fell Twp. woman was sentenced Tuesday to one year probation for attempting to illegally purchase a shotgun for her boyfriend.

Shiane Mackenzie Dilts was charged in May with attempting to buy the gun from Roll Call LLC in Scranton for Richard A. Lembcke, 38, of Fell Twp., who is barred from possessing a firearm because of a 2012 felony conviction for criminal trespass, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dilts, 25, pleaded guilty in September to one count of unsworn falsification to authorities. In addition to probation, Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse ordered Dilts to undergo a mental health and drug and alcohol evaluation.

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.