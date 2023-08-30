Woman sentenced for vehicular assault involving WSU students

Aug. 30—PULLMAN — A former Washington State University student who was accused of a drunken hit-and-run that badly injured two people was sentenced in Whitman County Superior Court.

Carmen Fernandez, 19, of Yakima appeared in court for a plea deal last Thursday. She was charged with one count of vehicular assault while under the influence of liquor. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered she serve nine months in home confinement, one year in community custody and pay around $15,000 in victim restitution fees, according to court records.

The case began when Pullman police responded to an injury crash on Brandi Way the evening of Nov. 12. Officers were told by a witness a vehicle reportedly ran over a couple and drove off without alerting authorities.

Two WSU students were walking when a dark-colored SUV rounded the corner, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, according to records. The driver also damaged a light pole and a fire hydrant that caused a water line to rupture.

One of the survivors said he tried to jump out of the way, but was struck, and the other was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle before it drove off, according to records.

Officers arrived and found one victim about 100 yards from where he was originally struck, with a laceration on his head and a concussion. The other victim appeared to have a broken leg and was complaining of back and neck pain, according to records. The two were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.

While performing patrols on campus, police found a vehicle matching the description parked in front of a house on Greek Row throwing a party. The vehicle had substantial damage to the front end. Officers noticed a blood spatter on the hood and windshield, as well as yellow paint transfer matching the fire hydrant, according to records.

Officers contacted Fernandez, who seemed confused about any collision taking place, according to records.

She was asked to perform a field sobriety test. After taking two breath samples, officers observed her blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit, according to records. She told police she had not consumed any more alcohol after she parked.

Fernandez was arrested on one count driving under the influence, two counts of vehicular assault, two counts hit-and-run personal injury and one count hit-and-run property damage, according to records.

In court, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy reached a plea agreement with Fernandez that dropped one count of vehicular assault and all hit-and-run charges. Ordered to serve her sentence at home, Fernandez may leave her residence only for work or doctor's appointments. She drew community custody and victim restitution fees, and was given a no-contact order for the victims.