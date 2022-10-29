Woman seriouly hurt in hit and run in Monroe, police say

A woman has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Secrest Shortcut Road, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said Stephanie Hogan and her husband were walking toward Concord Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle.

That vehicle then fled the scene, according to police. Hogan was transported to an area hospital for treatment for unknown head injuries.

Police said security footage from a residence near the scene was used to get a description of the vehicle that hit Hogan.

That vehicle and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Vernon Willoughby, were located in Wadesboro, according to police.

Police said charges for Willoughby are forthcoming.

