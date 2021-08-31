Woman in serious condition after Bristol shooting

A woman was seriously injured when she was shot in Bristol Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were alerted about 2 p.m. to shots being fired at Huntington Woods apartments, 200 Blakeslee St. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to an area hospital where she remained Tuesday in serious, but stable, condition.

Police did not describe the nature of the shooting but said it “appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.”

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Dauphinais at 860-314-4566.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.