Woman seriously hurt in Cramerton hit-and-run; police searching for driver

A woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Cramerton Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to Eagle Road near Lakewood Road, where they found a woman who had been struck.

Authorities determined a truck was traveling on Eagle Road when the passenger-side mirror struck the woman who was on the side of the road. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Gofundme that loved ones made to help with the victim’s medical expenses, the woman was training for an upcoming Ironman Triathlon when she was hit. A good Samaritan saved her life, the Gofundme said.

Police said they are searching for a 2021-2022 GMC or Chevrolet 2500/3500 HD truck with damage to the passenger-side mirror. The truck is also missing the lower mirror glass and the lower mirror plastic trim.

The Cramerton Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle to contact Gaston County Communications at 704-866-3300 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

The woman is currently in the ICU with a fractured skull and a brain bleed, according to the Gofundme.

No other details have been released.

