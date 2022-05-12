Woman seriously hurt in shooting near University of Memphis, police say

A woman was rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupted just a block away from the University of Memphis Wednesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at 3570 Mynders Ave.

Officers responded to a shooting on Mynders near the University of Memphis Wednesday evening around 5:30. A woman was hit. The suspect was in a gray Nissan Altima, police said.

The University of Memphis sits just a block away from that location. Also just a block away, in the opposite direction, is the Highland Strip with its popular restaurants and stores.

Police said that the shooter took off in a gray Nissan Altima and that the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information about who pulled the trigger and shot this woman, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

