Woman seriously injured in I-90 crash near Dover

Sep. 25—DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 on Monday morning, Sept. 25, 2023.

A 2018 Honda HR-V was traveling east on the Interstate when the vehicle rolled in the median, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 83-year-old Joan Ray Yeatman of La Crosse, Wisconsin, had life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Eyota Fire Department also responded to the crash.