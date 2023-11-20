Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Lexington, police say

A woman in Lexington was seriously injured Sunday night after she was hit by a car, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened at 9:41 p.m. in the 200 block of E. New Circle Road. Lt. Meredith Taylor with Lexington police said the woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene after the collision and was cooperative with police. Taylor said charges have not been filed but an investigation remains ongoing.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate, according to Taylor.