Woman seriously injured after being picked up by man in stolen vehicle in Fort Worth

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning after being left on a Fort Worth street by a man in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Patrol officers found the woman lying in the middle of the street.

Police said the woman appeared to have suffered cuts in the incident, which was reported just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1900 Elmwood Ave. in southeast Fort Worth.

Police believe the suspect stole a car in south Fort Worth, then he picked up the woman and they drove to southeast Fort Worth.

Police did not release information on the relationship between the man and the woman.

At some point, the woman got out of the vehicle, while the suspect drove away from the scene.

A 911 caller reported that a black BMW was involved in an accident on Elmwood Avenue, according to a police call log.

But police said there was no traffic accident.

Police tracked the suspect to location in southeast Fort Worth and took the man into custody. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for observation.