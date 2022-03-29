Woman seriously injured after being shot by another woman in South Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Memphis police are searching for a woman they say shot another woman Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Hillview around 8:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police said they are looking for a Black female who fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information bout this shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

