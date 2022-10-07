Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose names has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital.

Police did not say if any arrest have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

