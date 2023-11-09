Woman seriously injured in early-hours attack in Sheffield

A woman has been badly hurt in an attack in Sheffield.

The victim was assaulted on Southey Crescent in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

She was later admitted to hospital where she is currently being treated for serious injuries.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody. Two women were also arrested, but have since been released with no further action.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.

