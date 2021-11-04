Woman seriously injured in early morning Hampton shooting

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after she was shot in Hampton, police say.

Around 6:29 a.m., officers responded to the King’s Square neighborhood near the first block of Saxony Place.

At the scene, police discovered a woman who’d been struck by gunfire. Officials say she was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, police say.

The authorities say they have identified all parties involved in the incident and are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com