Woman seriously injured in early morning shooting in Salem

Salem Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman seriously injured.

Salem Police officers responded at 7:30 a.m. to reports of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Water St. NE and South St. NE, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. She has since been transferred to a Portland-area hospital for ongoing treatment, according to police.

No further information was released. The area of Water St. NE was closed for four hours while officers investigated.

