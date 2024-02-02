Woman seriously injured in fire at 55+ community in Shippensburg

A woman suffered serious injuries and a dozen others were evacuated as a result of a fire Tuesday evening at a multi-residential building in a 55-plus community in Shippensburg, according to police and fire departments.

Shippensburg Fire Department and EMS were dispatched at about 5:49 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Dwelling Court, which is part of The Cottages of Shippensburg and located in Cumberland County, according to West End Fire and Rescue Co.. There were reports of possible entrapment.

The fire originated in a unit on the north end of a 12-unit building, according to information from Pennsylvania State Police. Cottage-style homes arranged as multi-unit buildings, a community center and other amenities comprise The Cottages of Shippensburg.

The first fire official to arrive saw fire coming from the front of the building and confirmed a person was trapped inside, the fire department reported. Firefighters went in through a window of the smoke-filled unit and rescued the occupant.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the woman as Deborah Westbrook, no age provided. She was airlifted to a "medical facility in Maryland" with serious injuries, according to West End Fire and Rescue.

Twelve residents and a pet were evacuated from neighboring units of the building, the fire company said. They were taken to the community room of the complex.

Most residents were able to return to their homes after a short period, but the Red Cross assisted those who needed shelter, West End Fire and Rescue reported.

The fire was under control as of 6:27 p.m, and the scene was cleared four hours later.

The state police fire marshal is investigating.

