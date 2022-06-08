Woman seriously injured following shooting on I-240, police say

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for a suspect in a dark gray sedan following a shooting on Interstate 240.

MPD said that shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on I-240 westbound at the Mt. Moriah exit ramp.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have information that can help police in their investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

