Woman seriously injured following shooting on I-240, police say

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for a suspect in a dark gray sedan following a shooting on Interstate 240.

MPD said that shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on I-240 westbound at the Mt. Moriah exit ramp.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At 6:55 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 240 westbound at the Mt Moriah exit ramp. A female victim was transported to ROH critical. The suspect was in a dark gray sedan. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/OWSa9RtSwA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2022

If you have information that can help police in their investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: