Woman seriously injured following Thursday shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex

A woman was shot and seriously injured in the parking lot of the Hickory Hill apartment complex just before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD).

The incident began after an argument between a few people in the parking lot of the complex on Jackson Bluff Road escalated, read a TPD incident synopsis.

A suspect soon took out a gun and shot the woman.

She was "taken by a friend to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an incident synopsis. "No arrests have been made at this time, however, detectives are currently developing a suspect and this investigation is ongoing."

Since the new year, there have been at least 37 serious shootings, resulting in at least 20 injuries and nine deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

