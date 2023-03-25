Woman seriously injured in midday Hampton shooting

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Hampton on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call at 12:47 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Police found a woman outside of a residence with injuries considered to be life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital, according to a tweet from the police department.

No further information, including the identity of the woman, has been released.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the shooting to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent anonymously by visiting P3Tips.com.