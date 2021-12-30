Woman seriously injured in Newington stabbing, police say; suspect dead

A woman was seriously wounded in a stabbing Wednesday night in Newington, police said, and the man suspected of injuring her has since died.

The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. at 1538 Willard Ave., Bradford Commons apartments. Responding officers found the middle-aged woman in the parking lot with multiple serious stab wounds, police said. They performed life-saving measures, and she was taken to the hospital.

Her condition was not clear late Thursday morning.

Police said they learned that the stabbing was an act of domestic violence and quickly identified a suspect. They later learned that the man had died after he was hit by two cars on I-84 in Southbury.

Newington detectives continue to investigate the stabbing. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Newington police at 860-666-8445.

State police are investigating the pedestrian death in Southbury.

